Reliance Industries Posts Rs 40,800 Crore Loss As Airtel Reports Strong Gains
Last week, 6 of India's top 10 companies saw a combined market value decrease of about ₹78,166 crore.
Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, with its market cap dropping ₹40,800 crore to ₹19.30 lakh crore.
After Reliance, TCS suffered the second largest loss, with its market cap decreasing by ₹17,710 crore to ₹12.71 lakh crore.
Infosys' market cap fell by ₹10,488 crore to ₹6.49 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever lost ₹5,462 crore, bringing its market cap to ₹5.53 lakh crore.
ICICI Bank's market cap decreased by ₹2,454 crore to ₹10.33 lakh crore, and SBI's fell by ₹1,249 crore to ₹7.05 lakh crore.
Bharti Airtel gained ₹10,121 crore, boosting its market cap to ₹10.44 lakh crore. Bajaj Finance's market value increased by ₹4,548 crore to ₹5.74 lakh crore.
ITC gained ₹876 crore, reaching a market cap of ₹5.45 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank gained ₹400 crore, reaching ₹14.80 lakh crore.
