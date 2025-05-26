Reliance Industries Posts Rs 40,800 Crore Loss As Airtel Reports Strong Gains

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) India's Top 10 companies saw market cap fluctuations last week. While the Sensex rose 769 points and Nifty 243 points on Friday, May 23rd, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries suffered the biggest loss.

Last week, 6 of India's top 10 companies saw a combined market value decrease of about ₹78,166 crore.

Reliance Industries took the biggest hit, with its market cap dropping ₹40,800 crore to ₹19.30 lakh crore.

After Reliance, TCS suffered the second largest loss, with its market cap decreasing by ₹17,710 crore to ₹12.71 lakh crore.

Infosys' market cap fell by ₹10,488 crore to ₹6.49 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever lost ₹5,462 crore, bringing its market cap to ₹5.53 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank's market cap decreased by ₹2,454 crore to ₹10.33 lakh crore, and SBI's fell by ₹1,249 crore to ₹7.05 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel gained ₹10,121 crore, boosting its market cap to ₹10.44 lakh crore. Bajaj Finance's market value increased by ₹4,548 crore to ₹5.74 lakh crore.

ITC gained ₹876 crore, reaching a market cap of ₹5.45 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank gained ₹400 crore, reaching ₹14.80 lakh crore.