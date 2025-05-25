Young Talents Shine At The UAE National MMA Championship In Al Ain

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain, May – The fourth edition of the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship commenced today at ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Over 300 athletes from various clubs and academies across the country are participating in this two-day event.

The opening day saw fierce competition in the Youth D (10-11 years), Youth C (12-13 years), and Youth B (14-15 years) categories. Participants demonstrated excellent skill levels and discipline, illustrating the tremendous growth of MMA among younger age groups in the UAE.

His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation stated that this event is crucial for recognizing and developing new talent and strengthening the sport's grassroots foundation. The rising number of competitors with each edition shows mixed martial arts' outstanding success in the national sporting landscape.

“The enthusiastic participation from clubs, academies, and spectators greatly benefits athletes and enhances the event's atmosphere” added His Excellency.

Oshkun Bahadirov from Uzbekistan, coach of TKMMAFIT Academy in Dubai, stressed the significance of such tournaments in the development of young athletes' abilities and confidence. He applauded the federation's efforts to provide professional platforms for promising talent.

Marwan Hussein Al Nimer, the father of Youth C category participants Yassin and Zinedine, expressed his satisfaction in his sons' participation. He noted a substantial increase in their confidence and discipline since practicing the sport, which he attributed to the federation's-well structured environment.

Hind Al Hashmi from ADMA Academy, who won gold in the Youth D 40 kg division, expressed her delight. She attributed her accomplishment to her coach's advice and her family's steadfast support.

The tournament will finish tomorrow, Sunday, with final bouts in the Youth A (16-17 years) and Adults (18+ years) divisions, promising another day of exciting fights and demonstrating the depth of skill in the UAE's MMA scene.