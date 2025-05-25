UAE: Why High-Net-Worth Individuals Are Moving ‬To Golf-Front Homes

Nestled in the golf district of Dubai South‭, ‬Discovery Dunes is shaping up to look like the blueprint for ultra-luxury golf communities in the UAE‭. ‬Here‭, ‬renowned American golf course architect Tom Fazio designed his first 18-hole private layout in the region‭, ‬with wide fairways‭, ‬recessed bunkers‭, ‬and native ghaf trees woven into the desert in a way that feels intentional‭, ‬understated‭, ‬and remarkably quiet‭. ‬

Spanning nearly 27‭ ‬million square feet‭, ‬Discovery Dunes‭ ‬-‭ ‬developed by Discovery Land Company‭ ‬-‭ ‬includes 340‭ ‬residences‭, ‬with 84‭ ‬per cent of the land preserved as open space‭. ‬With the value of plots reaching approximately Dh183‭ ‬million‭, ‬Discovery Dunes isn't just selling homes‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's selling exclusivity‭. ‬One of the latest deals‭, ‬in April 2025‭, ‬closed at Dh33‭ ‬million for a 52,000-square-foot plot‭, ‬underscoring just how much buyers are willing to pay for space and seclusion‭. ‬

The 600-acre development offers three types of land plots‭ ‬-‭ ‬Estate‭, ‬Signature‭, ‬and Lifestyle‭ ‬-‭ ‬ranging in size from around 22,000sqft to over 73,000sqft‭. ‬Beyond golf‭, ‬residents enjoy amenities like the Lakehouse‭ ‬-‭ ‬a farm-to-table restaurant overlooking the 11th hole‭ ‬-‭ ‬equestrian facilities‭, ‬wellness centres‭, ‬and even‭ ‬“comfort stations”‭ ‬stocked with gourmet snacks‭. ‬Buyers are required to purchase a membership for access to the amenities‭, ‬reinforcing a focus on quality over scale‭. ‬

Even though homes that overlook golf course estates typically have a 10-30‭ ‬per cent price premium‭, ‬golf-front homes in Dubai and‭ ‬Abu Dhabi have steadily carved out their place in the market over the past two decades‭. ‬Not for the sport‭, ‬but for what they offer‭: ‬green views‭, ‬fewer neighbours‭, ‬and a sense of calm that's getting harder to buy‭. ‬“There's always been an association globally between green space and golf communities and privacy and exclusivity‭,‬”‭ ‬says Ghada‭ ‬“GG”‭ ‬Benitez‭, ‬the CEO of GG Benitez International‭, ‬a luxury real estate company that operates under Prime Capital Realty in Dubai‭. ‬She also runs the affiliate offices in California and in Spain's Costa del Sol‭. ‬“When you have exclusivity‭, ‬particularly‭, ‬that equates most times to additional value‭.‬”‭ ‬

Benitez‭, ‬who also hosts‭ ‬The Dubai Connect Podcast‭ ‬where she discusses real estate trends in the UAE‭, ‬launched her property firm in Dubai a little under three years ago but works‭ ‬with her strategic partner‭, ‬who has operated in the market for over two decades‭. ‬“Dubai is a vertical city‭... ‬It's not as prevalent to find open green areas‭.‬”‭ ‬She said that as part of the UAE's Master 2040‭ ‬plan to develop more green spaces for residents‭, ‬golf communities are in line with the government's long-term goals‭. ‬

To understand what's driving demand for golf communities‭, ‬Benitez says you have to look at who's actually moving in‭. ‬She notes a rise in high-net-worth individuals relocating from the UK‭, ‬the US‭, ‬Canada‭, ‬Russia‭, ‬and India‭, ‬with most of her clients coming from Europe and North America‭. ‬In those parts of the world‭, ‬golf is already tied to luxury‭, ‬she‭ ‬notes‭. ‬

But the group to really watch‭, ‬she says‭, ‬is families‭. ‬“As more families move to Dubai‭, ‬they're looking for more villas and townhouses‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭, ‬adding that they are looking for greenspace‭. ‬UK families are a big one‭. ‬The GEMS Education report‭ ‬Exodus‭ & ‬Education‭: ‬Why British Parents Are Moving to the UAE‭ ‬found that over a third of UK parents with children in private schools are considering relocating abroad due to rising education costs‭ ‬-‭ ‬with many drawn to the UAE for its tax-free income‭, ‬strong schools‭, ‬and family-friendly lifestyle‭. ‬

That shift in who's buying is shaping the kinds of spaces people want‭. ‬It's not just about luxury‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's about liveability‭. ‬

Many of the golf communities are gated‭, ‬offering privacy‭, ‬greenery‭, ‬and a quieter environment that's well-suited for raising families‭, ‬Benitez explained‭. ‬“Because it's green‭, ‬it lends to that serenity and greenery‭, ‬and recreational walkways that are associated with more desirable‭, ‬luxurious‭, ‬higher value‭,‬”‭ ‬Benitez says‭. ‬It's a clear contrast to typical tower living and speaks directly to the growing number of families choosing to relocate to Dubai‭. ‬

Of the highest rated communities‭, ‬Dubai Hills Estate topped villa searches in Q1‭ ‬2025‭ ‬-‭ ‬and it's easy to see why‭. ‬It's massive‭, ‬central‭, ‬and built with families in mind‭. ‬At 2,700‭ ‬acres‭, ‬it's Emaar's largest community to date‭, ‬anchored by an 18-hole championship course and filled out with schools‭, ‬parks‭, ‬and enough green space to feel like you're not in the city‭. ‬Prices have climbed fast‭, ‬according to a Dubai Housing investment guide‭ ‬-‭ ‬Sidra villas‭, ‬which once went for Dh3.2‭ ‬million‭, ‬are now hitting Dh6.6‭ ‬million‭, ‬and Maple townhouses have nearly doubled in value‭. ‬

Still‭, ‬agents say the market hasn't peaked‭. ‬Kunal Gaur‭, ‬an economist writing for Dubai Housing‭, ‬claims it's not too late to invest‭. ‬“When you compare Dubai property prices to places like Singapore‭, ‬the US‭, ‬or the UK‭, ‬they're still pretty reasonable‭, ‬especially when you factor in that whole tax-free thing‭,‬”‭ ‬Gaur wrote‭. ‬

That optimism is reflected in the numbers‭. ‬According to Provident Real Estate's Q1‭ ‬2025‭ ‬market overview‭, ‬villa communities built around golf course amenities dominated market share‭. ‬DAMAC Hills 2‭, ‬home to the Trump World Golf Club Dubai‭ ‬-‭ ‬an 18-hole championship course designed by Tiger Woods‭ ‬-‭ ‬led the segment‭, ‬capturing a 5.8‭ ‬per cent market share‭. ‬Emirates Living‭, ‬which offers views of both Emirates Golf Club and the‭ ‬Address Montgomerie‭, ‬followed with 5.2‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬while DAMAC Hills held 5‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬Jumeirah Golf Estates‭ (‬JGE‭) ‬came in close behind with 4.7‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬

Total sales volume for JGE for Q1‭ ‬reached Dh882‭ ‬million‭, ‬with the average price across listed JGE properties being approximately‭ ‬Dh14‭ ‬million‭. ‬That performance tracks with the broader luxury villa market‭. ‬

The‭ ‬Provident Real Estate‭ ‬report also noted a 13‭ ‬per cent price jump in the luxury villa segment this quarter‭. ‬Most of the sales happened in the premium range‭, ‬particularly among four-bedroom villas priced over Dh3.2‭ ‬million‭. ‬In total‭, ‬1,183‭ ‬transactions were recorded‭, ‬with the average sale price hitting Dh11.83‭ ‬million‭. ‬Four-bedroom homes made up the bulk of activity‭, ‬accounting for nearly 40‭ ‬per cent of all sales‭. ‬

Even within golf communities‭, ‬supply is tight‭. ‬“You have to understand that whether it's Dubai Hills‭, ‬Jumeirah Golf Estates‭, ‬or Emirates Hills‭, ‬the number of homes that actually sit on the course is very limited‭,‬”‭ ‬says Tahir Majithia‭, ‬a Dubai-based real estate agent with over 20‭ ‬years of experience and managing partner at Prime Capital‭. ‬Originally from Mumbai‭, ‬Majithia has seen first-hand how exclusivity and location within these communities can drive demand‭. ‬Even‭ ‬in newer communities being launched by other developers‭, ‬you're not seeing many new golf courses‭, ‬Majithia says‭. ‬“When you talk about a golf course‭, ‬you need a lot of land for it‭... ‬Obviously‭, ‬land has become expensive‭.‬”‭ ‬

Because golf communities are expensive‭, ‬they don't necessarily dominate overall sales‭. ‬They tend to sit in the luxury or high mid-market range‭, ‬which naturally limits how many people are buying in‭. ‬Over the past five years‭, ‬only 7.6‭ ‬per cent of all residential transactions in Dubai happened in golf-focused communities‭ ‬-‭ ‬and more than half of that came from Dubai Hills Estate alone‭, ‬according to‭ ‬Dubai Residential‭: ‬Par for the Course‭, ‬a report by GCP Group and REIDIN‭. ‬When asked how golf-front homes compare to waterfront properties‭, ‬Majithia didn't hesitate‭: ‬“‭ ‬You would get much better value for money if you're buying on a golf course‭. ‬You would get a much bigger plot‭... ‬you'd probably get somewhere around 70-80‭ ‬per cent more space for the same amount of money‭.‬”‭ ‬

“Waterfront has historically performed better than non-waterfront‭. ‬But again‭, ‬how much more waterfront is there going to be in Dubai‭? ‬And in the UAE in general‭,‬”‭ ‬Benitez adds‭. ‬“You're still going to find that for short-term rental‭, ‬which tends to provide‭, ‬let's say‭, ‬on average 3‭ ‬per cent higher rental yields than long-term‭, ‬that there's still that desirability of being in the middle of the city or on a waterfront‭. ‬Whereas you would see more of the family wanting long-term rental‭, ‬the larger units‭, ‬you'll see that in golf communities‭.‬”‭ ‬

Looking at buyer psychology and investment behaviour‭, ‬Majithia said most buyers to purchase in golf communities are end users wanting a lifestyle and long-term hold‭, ‬meaning people who are purchasing homes are actually living in them‭, ‬not flipping or renting them‭. ‬There are a few people who are still buying as an investment‭, ‬despite inventory tightening in prime golf‭ ‬communities‭.‬‭ ‬He explained that end user buying in this real estate category has increased because of the increase in demand for the lifestyle affiliated with golf communities‭. ‬

Importantly‭, ‬Majithia noted that five to seven years ago‭, ‬demand for golf-facing villas wasn't nearly as strong‭. ‬The recent surge‭, ‬he said‭, ‬aligns with the influx of ultra-high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai‭. ‬

Looking forward‭, ‬Benitez believes that golf-facing villas and real estate will remain a top-tier asset class‭. ‬“It's here to stay and it will become the new‭, ‬what we talk about waterfront‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬If you look at what's still available along the waterfront‭, ‬the options are starting to narrow‭. ‬“There's Palm Jebel Ali‭, ‬Maritime City‭, ‬La Mer‭, ‬Rashid Marina‭ ‬-‭ ‬but inventory there is limited‭.‬”‭ ‬Then you have Dubai Islands‭, ‬and that's pretty much it‭, ‬she explained‭. ‬

As coastal land gets built out‭, ‬the city is naturally pushing inward‭, ‬and golf-front living is starting to fill that space in the luxury market‭. ‬It's a shift that's not just about views and square footage‭, ‬but about what comes next‭. ‬“With healthcare and lifestyle clubs‭, ‬you're going to see that as more retirees are looking where to retire around the world‭, ‬golf communities in Dubai are going to be a‭ ‬play‭,‬”‭ ‬Benitez said‭. ‬

With long-stay visas‭, ‬rising healthcare standards‭, ‬and a growing appetite for wellness-led living‭, ‬golf communities may end up offering something the city hasn't quite figured out yet‭: ‬a soft landing for the people who've built their lives here and want to stay‭.‬