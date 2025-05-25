Jordanian Field Hospital In Northern Gaza Organises Blood Donation Campaign

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in northern Gaza has carried out a blood donation campaign coinciding with the Kingdom's 79th Independence Day.

The campaign was conducted as part of the hospital's ongoing initiatives to promote social solidarity and support blood banks in the Strip, amid challenging health conditions and the constant need to maintain blood supplies to ensure the provision of essential medical services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

The hospital's commander said that the campaign reflects Jordan's continued humanitarian and relief efforts, with the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) continuing its medical and humanitarian role in Gaza.

He added that the campaign embodied a spirit of“solidarity and loyalty” shown by JAF personnel to their leadership and homeland, in conjunction with the Kingdom's celebrations of its 79th Independence Day.

The campaign witnessed a wide participation from the medical and administrative staff at the field hospital, who stressed that donating blood is a humanitarian duty that contributes to saving lives and enhances the readiness of the health sector in Gaza.

The field hospital received 3,000 medical cases during May, including 15 major and minor surgeries, chronic disease follow-ups, laboratory tests, and emergency cases.

These services were provided through fully equipped specialised clinics to ensure patients' needs are met efficiently.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.