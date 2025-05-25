Qatar Participates In Joint Ministerial Meeting Of GCC And ASEAN
Kuala Lumpur: The State of Qatar participated on Sunday in the joint ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held in Kuala Lumpur.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the conference was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
