Fire Services Bureau, Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd And SJM Golden Jubilee Won Titles At Macao Standard Dragon Boat Races

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, May 25 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races staged the Open Category, the Women's Category and the Mixed Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race today (25 May) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After defending their titles yesterday (24 May) in the Open Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Fire Services Bureau went on to win the Open Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race today, becoming the triple champion of this year's event. Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd claimed the championship in the Women's Category of the Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race, while SJM Golden Jubilee won the newly introduced Mixed Category. On the day of Duanwu Festival (31 May), the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women's categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held.

The second day of the Races saw intense competition among 26 teams in the Open Category. 6 teams advanced to the grand final, including Sands China, Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team, the Fire Services Bureau, Wynn, SJM Golden Jubilee, and MGM. The Fire Services Bureau had a slightly slower start but caught up and overtook SJM Golden Jubilee in the middle section, ultimately crossing the finish line in 1:55.936. Having successfully defended their titles the previous day in both the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, this latest win crowns them triple champions of this year's tournament. The runner-up was Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team, and SJM Golden Jubilee took the third place.

In the Women's Category, 9 teams competed for this year's honors. After several rounds of intense races, 6 teams secured places in the grand final. Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd led from start to finish and clinched the title with a time of 2:14.812. SJM Golden Lotus and Wynn took second and third place, respectively.

In the newly added Mixed Category, 16 teams competed fiercely. Ultimately, 6 teams-Sky Spread Wings Team, SJM Golden Jubilee, Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd, Sands China, MGM - A, and Yoga and Fitness with Europe Timepieces-advanced to the grand final. SJM Golden Jubilee and Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd had a close contest in the grand final, with SJM Golden Jubilee narrowly winning with a time of 2:02.991. Tong Lei Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd finished second with a time of 2:03.145, while Sands China placed third.

The officiating guests at the prize ceremony included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Nuno da Luz Martins, Vice-Secretary General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macau, China; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macau, China; Mr. Lam Chon Sang, Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau; Mr. Chio Man Tou, Mr. Im Io Teng, Mr. Cheong Kuai Hong, Mr. Lam Kam Hung, members of the Sports Committee; Mr. Chan Weng Kit de Noronha, Vice President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China.

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women's categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (31 May). Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt will compete with local teams for the championships.

This year's event will once again offer a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances throughout the event, merging elements of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, will host the“2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race days. The Carnival will feature a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival will also include interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances - bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists are invited to enjoy the dragon boat races, immerse themselves in the cultural festivities, and be part of one of Macao's most exciting annual sporting events.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event's official website and on“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website , or follow the“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page,“澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and“澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

