New National Survey Reveals Tech Neck A Growing Public Health Concern

Get the heads up on tech neck! – National Spinal Health Week 26 May-1 June

- Dr Billy ChowSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, to launch Spinal Health Week , the Australian Chiropractors Association (ACA), released new data revealing 'tech neck' (Tension Neck Syndrome), is a significant public health concern due to overuse or misuse of technology with Australian women most susceptible to the debilitating condition.An independent survey by Pureprofile, 'The impact of tech neck and neck pain in Australia' revealed misuse of technology does more than cause neck pain; it's impacting every aspect of our daily lives.“The survey revealed women are the primary sufferers of neck pain in every age bracket, except 51-60, with women aged 31-40 (73%) the most affected, reflecting a life-long, daily exposure to tech,” said ACA President Dr Billy Chow.“Women consistently reported higher neck pain rates across all devices and settings (home and workplace), and were significantly more affected by chronic pain, mental health impacts, and productivity loss,” he said.The survey found female laptop users were 23% more likely than men to use non-ergonomic desks at work which was associated with a 16% higher incidence of neck pain than women using ergonomic workspaces.Overall, 64% of respondents reported neck pain with 70% of sufferers reporting that neck pain impeded their movement or day-to-day activities, which is higher than previous statistics of 1-in-5.“Neck pain is a widespread, increasingly gendered issue in Australia, with 68% of women and 60% of men reporting symptoms, most linked to poor posture, extended screen time, and non-ergonomic device use.“With only 36% of neck pain sufferers being aware their neck pain was linked to device use, to help prevent tech neck we must adjust our thinking on how we use technology, how often and the way we use it,” said Dr Chow.“It was concerning that 38% of neck pain sufferers did not consult a healthcare practitioner; with 78% using over-the-counter pain relief and 47% relying on prescription medication to manage neck pain.”While medications may offer temporary relief from neck pain, academic studies show opioids do not benefit people with acute neck or back pain; comparatively, studies demonstrate commencing treatment for tech neck promptly is crucial in preventing further functional decline and progression to a chronic condition.Australians reported their mental health, and productivity was impacted with 24% experiencing higher irritability, 20% poorer concentration and 23% disrupted sleep with women 43% more effected by productivity loss than men.The survey revealed that proper posture, regular breaks, and correct ergonomics significantly reduced neck pain prevalence. Smartphone users who took regular breaks reported 33% less neck pain, while 85% of women device users who never took breaks experienced neck pain; compared to 61% of women who did.A worrying trend observed since COVID-19 is the surge in children and teens experiencing neck pain, making them vulnerable to spinal health issues and further health implications now and in the future.“ACA Chiropractors reported a sharp rise in tech neck among young people with 34% reporting a 'significant increase (+25%)' and 27% a 'moderate increase (11-24%)' in teens. It's vital we educate kids on healthy device habits to prevent long-term neck-related health issues,” said Dr Chow.“With technology a vital part of our lives, not only must we monitor the length of time we use devices but must be cognisant that overuse and how we use devices can negatively impact our spinal and mental health.“The ACA recommends limiting recreational screentime to two hours per day, holding devices at eye level to prevent bending the neck forward, changing posture and taking regular breaks every ten minutes to look away from the device and move the neck from side-to-side,” Dr Chow said.Incorrect and non-ergonomic computer use is also a primary cause of tech neck. With 75.5% of Australians aged 16-to-64 using computers daily, incorrect and non-ergonomic use can cause musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).“MSDs, including tech neck, cost our economy over $55 billion annually through direct health costs, lost productivity and reduced quality of life, making the burden on Australians and our economy significant.“Anytime you use a laptop or desktop computer it's essential to take regular breaks, move and stretch, and use correct ergonomics to help prevent tech neck,” he saidGet the heads up on tech neck, visitMedia Centre

