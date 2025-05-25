Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Ukraine Discuss Interregional Cooperation

2025-05-25 09:11:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The brotherhood between the cities of Lachin and Irpen in Azerbaijan exemplifies cooperation between the regions of our countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Yermak on May 25, Azernews reports.

Touching on economic cooperation between the two countries, the minister emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forum and other projects could provide a significant boost to relations in this area.

