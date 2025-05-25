Stalin Pays Tributes To Chief Kazi Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the Chief Kazi to the State government, Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, at his residence in Chennai.

The revered Islamic scholar passed away late Saturday (May 24) due to age-related ailments. He was 84.

Dr Ayub, who held a Doctorate in Arabic Language and Literature, was widely respected for his deep knowledge of Islamic teachings. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Kazi, he served as a professor of Arabic at New College in Chennai, earning the admiration of generations of students and scholars alike.

As condolences poured in from across the state, prominent leaders and dignitaries hailed his contributions to religious harmony, education, and public life.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam expressed his condolences in a social media post, extending sympathies to the bereaved family and the Muslim community.

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, also paid tribute, recalling his family's long-standing relationship with the late Chief Kazi. He described Dr Ayub as“a great scholar and a humble man.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai extended his condolences through a post on the social media platform X, offering support to the grieving family and community.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also mourned the loss, stating on X:“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Chief Kazi of the Tamil Nadu Government and an esteemed scholar who rendered invaluable service to both the Tamil and Islamic communities. His demise is a significant loss not just to the Islamic community but to all of Tamil Nadu. I pray for his soul to rest under the mercy and shade of the Almighty and extend heartfelt sympathies to his family and to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil superstar Vijay shared his condolences as well, writing:“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Tamil Nadu Government's Chief Qazi, Allama Mufti Dr Muhammad Salahuddin Ayyubi Qadiri Azhari. He discharged his duties with integrity and righteousness. Despite being entitled to government privileges such as an official residence, a siren-equipped vehicle, and an office, he chose to decline all benefits and served with humility and sincerity.”

In a statement, Nusrat Ali Khan, secretary of the Shia Sunni Unity Movement India, described Dr Ayub as“an epitome of unity and a perfect example for the Muslim community.” He added that the Chief Kazi's service to the nation would be remembered and appreciated forever. Several dignitaries visited his residence to pay their respects, including Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, DMK MP T.R. Baalu, Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation chairperson Thuraimugam Khaja, and Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission vice-chairperson Iraianban Khuddus.

Dr Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub leaves behind a lasting legacy of scholarship, humility, and public service-one that will continue to inspire future generations across communities.