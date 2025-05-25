Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Bayramov Highlights That Azerbaijan And Ukraine Have Potential To Expand Economic Ties

2025-05-25 07:05:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) There is significant potential to strengthen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"In February 2025, political consultations were held between the two countries, and it is important to continue them regularly. Within the framework of international organizations, entities such as the UN, GUAM, and OSCE play a special role in cooperation. Unfortunately, the Russia-Ukraine war that has lasted for over three years has negatively affected our economic relations," he noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that as a result, the trade turnover, which was $1 billion in 2021, decreased to $600 million in 2022, $350 million in 2023, and increased by 30 percent to $460 million in 2024.

