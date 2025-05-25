Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Fms Hold Expanded Meeting

During the discussions, the ministers addressed topics including political and economic collaboration, trade, energy, transportation connections, and ongoing humanitarian efforts. They also examined the current situation regarding international and regional security.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.