Kuwait Reiterates Commitment To Strengthening Arab-China Coop., Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, reiterated Kuwait's commitment to strengthening Arab-Chinese cooperation by helping bridge perspectives and actively participating in all Arab-Chinese platforms.
In a phone statement to KUNA on Sunday, during his leadership of Kuwait's delegation to the 20th Senior Officials Meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum and the 9th Arab-China Strategic Political Dialogue in Rabat, Morocco, Al-Mutairi commended Morocco for hosting the vital meeting.
He noted the growing Arab-China relationship across various fields and highlighted China's consistent supportive stance on Arab issues, contributing to regional stability and security.
Al-Mutairi also emphasized the steady growth of Kuwait-China relations, noting that Kuwait was the first Gulf and Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with China in 1971.
Kuwait was the first to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under China's Belt and Road Initiative after its launch in 2013, he said, adding that China has also been Kuwait's top trading partner for 10 consecutive years.
The meeting revealed significant alignment on key regional and international issues and explored multiple areas of cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and benefit both sides, the ambassador stated. (end)
