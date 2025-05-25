Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Settlers Continue Attacks On Bruqin Town In West Bank


2025-05-25 05:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Mayor of Bruqin town located west of Salfit city, Faed Sabra, said Sunday that the town is under continuous attack by settlers who have burned a number of homes and vehicles under the occupation army protection.
In a statement to KUNA, Sabra said that dozens of Israeli settlers renewed their attacks during the last 10 hours and more than 1,500 residents confronted them, leading to a number of them suffering from suffocation from tear gas canisters fired by the occupation forces at the citizens.
On May 23, Israeli settlers raided Bruqin after a pregnant Israeli settler was killed, time after that, Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers were dispatched to the scene. "Since the end of the nine-day military occupation operation in the town, which was allegedly a search for the perpetrator of the attack that took place near Bruqin, the settlers began attacking property and burned six cars and three homes," Sabra said.
Sabra explained that the occupation army seized 245 dunams of the town's land following the operation that took place on May 14, which resulted in the death of a settler.
Over the past few days, several villages and towns in the West Bank have been subjected to settler attacks, with settlers assaulting Palestinians, causing them injuries, and setting fire to property. (end) nq

