403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Settlers Continue Attacks On Bruqin Town In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Mayor of Bruqin town located west of Salfit city, Faed Sabra, said Sunday that the town is under continuous attack by settlers who have burned a number of homes and vehicles under the occupation army protection.
In a statement to KUNA, Sabra said that dozens of Israeli settlers renewed their attacks during the last 10 hours and more than 1,500 residents confronted them, leading to a number of them suffering from suffocation from tear gas canisters fired by the occupation forces at the citizens.
On May 23, Israeli settlers raided Bruqin after a pregnant Israeli settler was killed, time after that, Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers were dispatched to the scene. "Since the end of the nine-day military occupation operation in the town, which was allegedly a search for the perpetrator of the attack that took place near Bruqin, the settlers began attacking property and burned six cars and three homes," Sabra said.
Sabra explained that the occupation army seized 245 dunams of the town's land following the operation that took place on May 14, which resulted in the death of a settler.
Over the past few days, several villages and towns in the West Bank have been subjected to settler attacks, with settlers assaulting Palestinians, causing them injuries, and setting fire to property. (end) nq
In a statement to KUNA, Sabra said that dozens of Israeli settlers renewed their attacks during the last 10 hours and more than 1,500 residents confronted them, leading to a number of them suffering from suffocation from tear gas canisters fired by the occupation forces at the citizens.
On May 23, Israeli settlers raided Bruqin after a pregnant Israeli settler was killed, time after that, Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers were dispatched to the scene. "Since the end of the nine-day military occupation operation in the town, which was allegedly a search for the perpetrator of the attack that took place near Bruqin, the settlers began attacking property and burned six cars and three homes," Sabra said.
Sabra explained that the occupation army seized 245 dunams of the town's land following the operation that took place on May 14, which resulted in the death of a settler.
Over the past few days, several villages and towns in the West Bank have been subjected to settler attacks, with settlers assaulting Palestinians, causing them injuries, and setting fire to property. (end) nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment