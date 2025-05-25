RAK Properties Launches Enta Mina To Attract Young Professionals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

RAK Properties has unveiled Enta Mina, a 119-unit premium residential development in Ras Al Khaimah, developed in collaboration with HIVE and ARM Holding. The project aims to cater to the growing demand for integrated living and working spaces among young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Enta Mina is situated within Mina Al Arab, RAK Properties' flagship community. The development comprises two buildings: a 117-unit HIVE-branded coliving space and a 116-unit residential building available for purchase. The HIVE building offers a plug-and-play living experience, emphasizing flexibility, community, and convenience.

The project includes 2,000 square meters of coworking space, marking HIVE's first public workspace in Ras Al Khaimah. This facility features dedicated desks, private offices, meeting rooms, quiet zones, event spaces, and a coffee bar. Residents have complimentary access to these amenities, while the public can choose from various membership plans.

Additional amenities in the HIVE building include a flexible work lounge, listening room, chef's kitchen, outdoor areas, and a private pool with scenic views. An all-day eatery will serve residents, coworking members, and the broader Mina Al Arab community.

Mohammad Al Shehhi, CEO of ARM Holding, stated,“We are pleased to announce our partnership with RAK Properties to develop HIVE Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to creating forward-thinking residential communities that align with the dynamic lifestyles of young professionals.”

Bass Ackermann, CEO of HIVE, added,“This collaboration seamlessly merges HIVE's innovative living concept with RAK Properties' desire to create a vibrant destination for young entrepreneurs and professionals. It is a merging of expertise, dedicated to shaping distinctive, community-centric living spaces that resonate with the unique aspirations for Mina Al Arab.”

RAK Properties is experiencing robust growth, with a 28% increase in revenue to AED 370 million in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company has over 3,000 units under construction and plans to deliver more than 800 units in 2025, marking its busiest operational year.

The launch of Enta Mina aligns with RAK Properties' broader vision for Mina Al Arab, which includes a AED 5 billion development pipeline featuring residential, retail, hospitality, and waterfront infrastructure. The Mina masterplan encompasses three districts: Raha Island, Hayat Island, and Lagoons, designed to offer a dynamic hub for authentic island living, sustainability, and community.

