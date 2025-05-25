Ukraine And Russia Conduct Largest Prisoner Exchange Since 2022
Ukraine and Russia have carried out the largest prisoner exchange since the onset of the war in 2022, with each side releasing 307 individuals. This significant development follows earlier phases of a broader agreement initiated during peace talks in Istanbul, aiming to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 307 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Russian Defence Ministry reported a corresponding release of Russian prisoners. This exchange marks a rare moment of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities.
The exchange occurred just hours before a substantial Russian aerial assault on Kyiv, involving 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones. Ukrainian air defences intercepted six missiles and 245 drones, yet the attack resulted in 15 injuries and significant damage across multiple districts, including Obolon and Solomianskyi. Debris from intercepted projectiles caused fires and struck residential buildings and a shopping mall.
Despite the prisoner swap, heavy fighting persists along the extensive front line. The Kremlin has indicated the possibility of future peace talks, though no specific plans have been confirmed. European leaders remain sceptical of Russia's intentions, criticising President Vladimir Putin for delaying genuine peace efforts while continuing military advances.
The United Arab Emirates has played a crucial role in mediating these exchanges, facilitating over 60 prisoner swaps since the conflict began. Their involvement underscores the importance of neutral parties in negotiating humanitarian agreements amid ongoing warfare.
