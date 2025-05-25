Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chairman Of Egypt's Senate Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

Chairman Of Egypt's Senate Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit


2025-05-25 02:04:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 25, a delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Chairman of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeghi and the delegation were met by the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Musa Gasimli, the head of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt Jeyhun Mammadov and other officials.

