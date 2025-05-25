Kamal Haasan’S 'Thug Life' Set For Theatrical Release; Check Official Fate And OTT Details Inside

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kamal Haasan's action drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, is set for a grand theatrical release followed by a Netflix OTT premiere.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming action-packed gangster drama Thug Life is all set to hit theaters on June 5, 2025. Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, the film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after 35 years, following their iconic 1987 collaboration Nayakan. With high expectations riding on this project, Thug Life promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

The film features Haasan in the powerful role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a complex character navigating a world of crime, power, and redemption. Described as a stylish gangster saga, Thug Life blends intense action with deep emotional storytelling. The supporting cast includes Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, adding further star power to the ensemble.

With music composed by the Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman, the film is expected to deliver a gripping experience, combining stirring scores with striking visuals and action sequences. The collaboration of Haasan, Ratnam, and Rahman alone has raised the bar for what audiences can expect from this film.

On the OTT front, Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights for Thug Life. The film will be available on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical run. However, due to multiplex regulations in North India, Hindi-language films must adhere to an eight-week exclusivity window in cinemas. This means the Hindi version will not premiere on Netflix until at least August 2025, while the South Indian versions could arrive sooner.

As the countdown begins for its theatrical debut, Thug Life stands as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of 2025, promising to blend style, substance, and star power in a truly unforgettable way.