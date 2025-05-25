Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In First-Ever Custom Gucci Saree At Closing Ceremony

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt stunned at the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony on Saturday. Dressed in a custom Gucci saree, her breathtaking red carpet photos are now going viral across social media platforms.

Alia Bhatt showed how to style a desi look with glamour at Cannes 2025. She wore a custom Gucci saree embellished with Swarovski crystals - marking the brand's first-ever saree creation.

Alia's saree featured an intricate crystal mesh pattern adorned with Gucci monograms, adding a luxurious touch. The border was uniquely highlighted, enhancing the overall elegance of this one-of-a-kind couture piece.

Alia paired the saree with a deep V-neck blouse featuring thin back straps. The pallu was styled like a one-sided dupatta, complemented by a delicate necklace, perfectly balancing modern elegance with traditional charm at Cannes 2025.

Alia wore the Swarovski saree in a chic skirt style without traditional pleats. This innovative look is being hailed as one of the best and most memorable Cannes 2025 red carpet appearances.