Why Harvard Is A Top Choice For Students Worldwide: Explore 10 Interesting Facts

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Harvard is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious universities. Learn fascinating facts about its history, international student population, Nobel laureates, and the world's largest library.

Harvard University is a top choice for students worldwide. It's America's oldest university and a dream for those seeking global impact.

Hundreds of students from over 100 countries, including India, apply to Harvard annually. Discover what makes it so popular, the admission process, career options, and potential salaries.

Many international students enroll annually. Around 700-800 Indian students study at Harvard each year, primarily in Masters, PhD, MBA, Law, and Public Policy programs.

Harvard, a top-3 globally ranked university, is the alma mater of Nobel laureates, startup founders, and global leaders. World-class faculty and research facilities, along with the global value of its degrees and career growth opportunities, attract students worldwide.

Getting into Harvard is challenging. The process involves an online application, a strong SOP, LORs, good academic records, leadership skills, social involvement, test scores (SAT/ACT, GRE/GMAT/LSAT/TOEFL/IELTS), and sometimes interviews. Harvard considers your thinking, learning, and resilience, not just grades.

Harvard graduates receive job offers from top global companies, including Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, tech startups, and NGOs.

Harvard graduates often start with salaries ranging from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore (depending on the course and skills). MBA graduates earn even more.

Harvard, founded in 1636 (before the Taj Mahal), is one of the world's most prestigious and historic universities, representing a vital part of global educational heritage.

Students from over 160 countries study at Harvard annually, creating a global mini-world on campus. Over 30% of students are international, including a significant number from India.

Harvard's library network is the world's largest university library system, offering countless resources for study and research, setting it apart from other universities. Harvard is a global icon of education, research, and leadership.

Eight US presidents, over 160 Nobel laureates, and 14 Turing Award winners have graduated from Harvard, demonstrating its ability to produce high-quality leaders, scientists, and thinkers.