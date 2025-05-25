21 Servicemen From Ministry Of Internal Affairs Among Those Released From Russian Captivity - Klymenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Among the 307 Ukrainian citizens released from Russian captivity on May 24 were 21 servicemen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko wrote this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

The freed personnel include nine National Guard soldiers and 12 border guards, most of whom were captured in the Donetsk sector.

“We will take care of our soldiers, providing them with medical assistance, psychological support, and social reintegration. We will do everything necessary,” Klymenko assured.

He also expressed gratitude to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for their dedicated efforts and the successful outcome.

As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.

According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries

Photo credit: Telegram / Ihor Klymenko