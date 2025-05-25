Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Release Footage Of Immediate Response To Russian Attack On Kyiv

2025-05-25 12:04:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian police have published a video showing the first minutes following Russia's missile and drone attack on Kyiv during the night of May 24.

The footage was shared on Telegram by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, Ukrinform reports.

The video captures the chaotic aftermath as enemy drones and missiles continue to fly over the darkened city. Patrol officers are seen assisting victims in Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.

Biloshytskyi noted that patrol officers, in coordination with emergency services, promptly arrived at the affected sites. They evacuated residents to safety, provided aid to the injured, and cleared the way for emergency vehicles.

Read also: Russian airstrike on Kyiv damages homes, schools, clinic, post office

As previously reported, 14 residents were injured in the attack across Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Obolonskyi districts. Two people remain hospitalized.

