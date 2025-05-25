Police Release Footage Of Immediate Response To Russian Attack On Kyiv
The footage was shared on Telegram by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, Ukrinform reports.
The video captures the chaotic aftermath as enemy drones and missiles continue to fly over the darkened city. Patrol officers are seen assisting victims in Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.
Biloshytskyi noted that patrol officers, in coordination with emergency services, promptly arrived at the affected sites. They evacuated residents to safety, provided aid to the injured, and cleared the way for emergency vehicles.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kyiv damages homes, schools, clinic, post office
As previously reported, 14 residents were injured in the attack across Dniprovskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Obolonskyi districts. Two people remain hospitalized.
