IPL 2025: Nair Celebrates India Recall With Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals

Samir Rizvi hit an unbeaten 58 after Karun Nair celebrated his India Test recall with 44 as Delhi Capitals ended their IPL season with a consolation win over Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Chasing 207 for victory, Delhi, who missed out on the play-off spot earlier, rode a 62-run stand between Nair and Rizvi to reach their target with three balls and six wickets to spare in Jaipur.

Nair, who made a return to the Test team after eight years when the squad was announced early Saturday, departed in the 15th over but Rizvi sealed victory with his first IPL fifty.

"Feels amazing, we truly deserve this," said Nair, who added that he was flooded with messages on his India return. "Haven't been at our best. But tonight shows we're a good team that had bad games."

The 21-year-old Rizvi hit three fours and five sixes including the winning hit over the fence in his 25-ball knock.

Punjab, who had already qualified for the playoffs, posted 206-8 after skipper Shreyas Iyer made 53 and Marcus Stoinis hit an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls but the effort was not enough.

Punjab, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are certain of filling the top four places but, with one game each to play, are fighting to finish in the top two spots which offer two shots at reaching the final on June 3.