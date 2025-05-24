Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine Conducts Significant Prisoner Swap

Russia, Ukraine Conducts Significant Prisoner Swap


2025-05-24 11:19:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged 307 prisoners each under an agreement reached during recent talks in Istanbul, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said 307 Russian servicemen have "returned from Kiev-controlled territory," while the equivalent number of Ukrainian prisoners was freed as well.

"The large-scale exchange initiated by the Russian side will continue," the ministry said.

The swap followed the exchange of 270 servicemen and 120 civilians from each side announced on Friday.

Following their direct negotiations in Istanbul last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side, marking the largest prisoner swap since the start of their conflict in 2022.

MENAFN24052025000063011010ID1109591715

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search