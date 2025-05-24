Russia, Ukraine Conducts Significant Prisoner Swap

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged 307 prisoners each under an agreement reached during recent talks in Istanbul, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said 307 Russian servicemen have "returned from Kiev-controlled territory," while the equivalent number of Ukrainian prisoners was freed as well.

"The large-scale exchange initiated by the Russian side will continue," the ministry said.

The swap followed the exchange of 270 servicemen and 120 civilians from each side announced on Friday.

Following their direct negotiations in Istanbul last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side, marking the largest prisoner swap since the start of their conflict in 2022.