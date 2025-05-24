Delhi Rain: Heavy Showers, Strong Winds Cause Chaos After IMD Red Alert
Delhi-NCR was severely affected by strong winds and heavy rain. The Meteorological Department had issued a warning for strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour. Several areas, including Jhajjar district in Haryana and parts of UP, also experienced heavy rain and strong winds.IMD Issued Alert on Saturday
Earlier on Saturday, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, stating that heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and storms could occur in the next few hours. Besides Delhi, Thane, Mumbai, and surrounding areas in Maharashtra experienced heavy rainfall late Saturday night, making it difficult for people to leave their homes. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa, and nearby states for the next seven days.
Meanwhile, the weather in the Jammu division also changed suddenly after Saturday afternoon. Strong winds, rain, and hailstorms began. Hundreds of trees and electric poles were uprooted in the storm that lasted for about half an hour in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment