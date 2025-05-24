403
Trump Rules Out New Tariff Deal with EU
(MENAFN) On Friday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump made it clear that he is not pursuing a new tariff arrangement with the European Union. Speaking at the White House, he stated, "I'm not looking for a deal. I mean, we've set the deal. It's 50%," emphasizing that the terms have already been established.
Trump emphasized again that there would be "no tariff if they build their plant here," suggesting that foreign companies could avoid import duties by manufacturing within the United States.
He criticized the European Union's handling of trade negotiations, saying, "Everybody wants to make a deal. I'm sure now the European Union wants to make a deal very badly, but they just, they don't, they don't do it right. They don't know about it, right?" implying dissatisfaction with the EU’s approach to discussions.
When asked about possible tariffs on Apple products, Trump noted that similar levies would be enforced on Samsung and other phone producers. "It would be more. It would also be Samsung and anybody that makes that product. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair," he explained, pointing out the necessity of equal treatment across the industry.
