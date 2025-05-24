India Pushes For Stronger Ties, WTO Reform At 15Th BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - KNN India)The 15th BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting convened on May 21, 2025, under Brazilian presidency, focusing on the central theme of "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance."

The gathering addressed critical issues in international trade governance while establishing frameworks for enhanced economic cooperation among member nations.

India utilised the forum to advocate against export controls within the BRICS bloc, emphasising the importance of mutual support mechanisms among member countries.

As India prepares to assume the BRICS presidency in 2026, Indian representatives praised Brazil's solution-oriented leadership approach in addressing complex trade challenges during the current presidency term.

Regarding World Trade Organisation reform initiatives, India emphasised the necessity of resolving long-standing developmental issues, particularly advocating for a Permanent Solution to Public Stockholding for food security purposes.

The Indian delegation promoted its "30 for 30" proposal, which seeks to implement thirty incremental improvements to commemorate the WTO's 30th anniversary in 2025.

Economic Adviser Yashvir Singh, representing India at the ministerial meeting, stressed the importance of eliminating restrictive trade measures that disrupt critical supply chains.

India called upon developed nations to ensure concessional transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies, supported by adequate financial resources.

The Indian presentation highlighted Mission LiFE, the country's global initiative promoting mindful consumption and circular economy practices within an equitable climate responsibility framework.

The discussions recognised digital transformation and technology-driven growth as essential areas for future collaboration among BRICS members.

India emphasised its leadership role in inclusive digital governance through flagship programs including Digital India and IndiaAI initiatives.

The country reiterated its commitment to global cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, artificial intelligence development, and cybersecurity enhancement through established forums such as the Global Partnership on AI and G20 mechanisms.

(KNN Bureau)