Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal Joins Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Russia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Moscow | New Delhi, India Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is participating as a distinguished member of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation visiting the Russian Federation on May 23 and 24. The cross-party delegation represents a unified Indian voice on the global stage, reaffirming the nation's commitment to combating terrorism and strengthening its longstanding relationship with Russia.

The visit comes as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach following the 22 April Pahalgam terrorist attack, under an initiative known as Operation Sindoor , a national effort to build international consensus against terrorism. The delegation includes Members of Parliament from across political parties, including BJP, DMK, and AAP, demonstrating collective political resolve on a matter of pressing national and global importance.

In Moscow, Indian MPs held high-level discussions with representatives from both houses of the Russian Parliament. Key topics included counter-terrorism cooperation, inter-parliamentary dialogue, and regional economic connectivity.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal commented,“We exchanged views on urgent global challenges, particularly the rising threat of terrorism. Such international dialogues are critical in building partnerships that promote peace and security. Russia has been a consistent and trusted partner of India, and this visit reaffirms our mutual determination to confront forces that undermine global harmony.”

The Russian side expressed strong solidarity with India following the Pahalgam attack and voiced support for a unified global stance against extremism.

India and Russia share a decades-long strategic partnership anchored in mutual trust, aligned geopolitical interests, and robust defence collaboration, from the Indo-Soviet Treaty of 1971 to the co-development of the BrahMos missile system. This relationship has helped spur bilateral trade to $65 billion in FY 2023–24. Their close cooperation in multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) further reflects a joint push for a multipolar global order and a united front against cross-border terrorism.