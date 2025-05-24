'We See Our Growth In The Growth Of India': K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has conveyed to the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog that Karnataka sees its growth in the growth of India. Even as CM Siddaramaiah remained absent for the meeting, he shared his thoughts on Bharat@2047 with the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday, stated the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

CM Siddaramaiah stated: "Although I am unable to attend in person in this very important meeting, it is an honour to share my thoughts on the significant topic of India at 2047 and Karnataka's role in nation building. India @2047 should not just be a slogan; it must be a challenge and a calling for all of us. A challenge to close the gaps of inequality, and a calling to rise together as a federation of empowered states. The road to India @2047 must be paved with the visions, strengths, and aspirations of every state, from the Himalayas, the banks of the Ganga to the plains of Kaveri.

“We offer to partner with the Union government and NITI Aayog in codifying and sharing our best practices, building toolkits, and co-developing frameworks that align with the national ambition of Bharat @2047."

"Let us rise together, from policy to people, from guarantees to growth, from Karnataka to a confident, compassionate India," he stated.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka approaches this national vision with humility and resolve. We see our growth in the growth of India and in the rise of every other Indian state. We believe that a strong Union can only emerge from strong, equitable, and empowered states. Therefore, let us build a collective national vision, where the spirit of cooperative federalism is not just spoken of, but is practiced and lived, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“As India approaches its centenary of independence, Karnataka stands ready as a principal architect in shaping the India of the future. Our vision is bold, inclusive, and grounded in the ideals of justice, sustainability, and human dignity,” he stated.

Karnataka's roadmap for the next 1,000 days is a declaration of intent: to lead by example, inspire by action, and govern with purpose. We aim to build a state where growth is just, opportunity is universal, and governance is deeply human, he claimed.

"Karnataka believes that our own progress holds meaning only when it contributes to the progress of the nation. We stand ready to not only build, but to share, scale, and strengthen the development journey of India, the CM emphasised. As we envision a developed India by 2047, it is imperative to begin by acknowledging the complex challenges that confront us. These are not just obstacles of resource or capacity, but challenges of distribution, inclusion, governance, and resilience," he stated.

The CM further said that climate change is no longer a future threat, it is a present crisis.

"Water scarcity, agricultural disruption, rising heatwaves, and urban pollution are already affecting livelihoods and health. We need climate-responsive planning, particularly in semi-arid and ecologically sensitive regions, to ensure sustainability and resilience," CM Siddaramaiah demanded.

The journey to 2047 cannot be purely economic, it must also be socially harmonious and constitutionally anchored, he said.

Rising polarisation, exclusionary narratives, and erosion of trust in institutions weaken the very foundations of our Republic. "We must reaffirm our commitment to pluralism, justice, and the rule of law," the CM stated.

CM Siddaramaiah underlined that, in an era of global realignments, India must remain vigilant. Challenges to territorial integrity, national security, and communal harmony require a governance model that is not only efficient but resilient and inclusive. Development without security is fragile; security without justice is untenable.

These challenges demand not incremental adjustments but systemic transformation. Our responses must be grounded in evidence-based policymaking, rights-based welfare, and cooperative federalism, he maintained.

“In response to the multi-layered challenges India faces, social and economic inequality, digital exclusion, youth unemployment, environmental degradation, and regional disparities, Karnataka has pioneered a development model rooted in justice, innovation, and inclusive growth. This is now widely recognised as the Karnataka Model of Development which is a framework that combines constitutional morality with inclusion-driven governance,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes represent a bold shift from welfare as relief to welfare as empowerment and entitlements. By investing Rs 52,000 crore annually in the 5 guarantees, the state is institutionalising dignity, economic justice, and constitutional compassion for millions of households, the CM maintained.