Dubai: How To Start Minting Cash With Crypto In 2025

If I had to start over in crypto today‭, ‬knowing what I do now‭, ‬I'd do it the same way I recommend people dip their toes into midlife health shifts‭: ‬low and slow‭. ‬This isn't financial advice‭. ‬It's a sanity-preserving strategy for entering one of the most confusing‭, ‬volatile and oddly irresistible spaces I've ever encountered‭. ‬And I want to share it with you because more people are asking‭. ‬You can feel the energy shifting‭. ‬There's curiosity brewing‭. ‬But the learning curve‭? ‬It's still brutal‭.‬

When I first heard about Bitcoin in 2017‭, ‬I knew absolutely nothing‭. ‬Every tiny step I took‭ ‬-‭ ‬from setting up an exchange account to buying my first coin‭ ‬-‭ ‬was stressful‭. ‬There were long gaps where I did nothing because it all felt like too much‭. ‬And honestly‭? ‬I still avoid new crypto platforms when I can‭. ‬It hurts my brain‭. ‬But I also know this stuff isn't going anywhere‭. ‬It's already becoming embedded in the traditional financial system right before our eyes‭: ‬through exchange-traded fund‭ (‬ETF‭) ‬launches‭, ‬large and institutional investors accumulating outside retail markets so the price doesn't jump‭ ‬yet‭, ‬and governments and private industry partnering with cryptocurrency projects left‭, ‬right and centre‭.‬

Still‭, ‬let's bring it back to the basics‭. ‬You don't need to become a crypto expert‭. ‬You don't need to‭ ‬“catch up”‭. ‬You are right on time‭. ‬You just need to start‭. ‬Here's what I would do‭, ‬now‭, ‬if I were starting again‭:‬

1‭. ‬Don't overthink it

Don't read 14‭ ‬books or try to perfect a portfolio‭. ‬Just sign up for a big-name crypto exchange‭ (‬think Binance‭, ‬BitOasis or Coinbase‭)‬‭, ‬do the standard know-your-customer process‭, ‬and deposit an amount you'd be okay with losing‭, ‬whatever that is for you‭. ‬Buy a little Bitcoin‭. ‬That's it‭.‬

The first buy is the first thing‭. ‬One of my friends connected his exchange to his bank account months ago‭. ‬He keeps saying if he‭ ‬“did”‭ ‬buy‭, ‬he'd go big‭ ‬-‭ ‬like‭ $‬10,000‭ (‬Dh36,729‭). ‬But he hasn't‭. ‬If he'd started small‭, ‬he'd have something‭: ‬crypto and a little more knowhow‭.‬

2‭. ‬Let curiosity be your guide

Once you have skin in the game‭ ‬-‭ ‬even a little‭ ‬-‭ ‬it becomes real‭. ‬You'll start noticing crypto news‭. ‬You'll want to understand what's happening when your balance dips or jumps‭. ‬Your reticular activation system‭ ‬-‭ ‬the part of your brain that tunes into things you've decided matter‭ ‬-‭ ‬kicks in‭. ‬Suddenly‭, ‬you'll be seeing crypto everywhere‭. ‬And I promise‭, ‬you will want to know more‭. ‬And more‭. ‬

3‭. ‬Watch the bigger picture

Here's a tip I wish I'd understood earlier‭: ‬follow the news about Bitcoin‭, ‬not just the price‭. ‬Last week‭, ‬US CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis went on‭ ‬crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano's podcast and called Bitcoin‭ ‬“another tool in the toolbox”‭ ‬for America to position itself against countries like China‭.‬

Think about that for a second‭: ‬the CIA sees crypto as a strategic geopolitical lever‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬major institutions like‭ ‬BlackRock have been quietly stacking Bitcoin‭, ‬with their ETFs becoming one of the top five holders in the world‭. ‬Investment firms are recommending their clients get at least one or two per cent exposure‭, ‬if not 10‭ ‬per cent‭. ‬Understand that scarcity of supply boosts value‭, ‬and that there are only ever‭ ‬going to be 21‭ ‬million Bitcoin‭. ‬This is true for other crypto as well‭. ‬If you're watching these signals‭ ‬-‭ ‬rather than reacting to scary price drops or hype waves‭ ‬-‭ ‬you get a clearer picture‭. ‬

4‭. ‬Don't rush‭. ‬Just keep going

Once you're comfortable with your small weekly amount‭, ‬maybe add to it‭. ‬Maybe do that every week‭. ‬Maybe you decide to allocate a small part of your actual investments‭.‬

Learn how to keep yourself safe doing basic things like protecting your passwords and keys‭, ‬two-factor authentication‭, ‬never accepting airdropped tokens‭, ‬or engaging with people who DM you‭; ‬getting a hardware wallet if you go deeper‭. ‬And then just live with it‭. ‬Read the emails your exchange sends‭. ‬Listen to a podcast now and then‭. ‬Start absorbing‭.‬

5‭. ‬Understand where this Is going

We are heading into a future where you might be able to use Bitcoin and other cryptos as your bank‭: ‬to protect yourself from currency fluctuations‭, ‬to stake for interest income‭, ‬to serve as collateral for mortgages and other loans‭. ‬You'll pay those off while it grows‭. ‬It sounds wild‭, ‬but it's already happening in some corners‭. ‬Don't wait until everyone around you is doing it and you feel like a numpty who missed the boat‭.‬

6‭. ‬Remember‭: ‬the first thing

I went to a yoga retreat once‭, ‬and the teacher said something I'll never forget when some girls in the class were trying to do crazy poses‭: ‬“You have to do the first thing‭. ‬Before you do the second thing‭.‬”‭ ‬Sign up‭. ‬Buy a little‭. ‬Breathe‭. ‬Let it be easy‭. ‬Be the kind of person who learns by doing‭, ‬not by overthinking‭.‬

Eventually‭, ‬you'll be able to say‭: ‬“Yeah‭, ‬I've been in crypto for a while now”‭. ‬And that‭ ‬-‭ ‬especially in this region where innovation moves fast‭ ‬-‭ ‬is increasingly looking like a very good place to be‭.‬