Dubai: How To Start Minting Cash With Crypto In 2025
If I had to start over in crypto today, knowing what I do now, I'd do it the same way I recommend people dip their toes into midlife health shifts: low and slow. This isn't financial advice. It's a sanity-preserving strategy for entering one of the most confusing, volatile and oddly irresistible spaces I've ever encountered. And I want to share it with you because more people are asking. You can feel the energy shifting. There's curiosity brewing. But the learning curve? It's still brutal.
When I first heard about Bitcoin in 2017, I knew absolutely nothing. Every tiny step I took - from setting up an exchange account to buying my first coin - was stressful. There were long gaps where I did nothing because it all felt like too much. And honestly? I still avoid new crypto platforms when I can. It hurts my brain. But I also know this stuff isn't going anywhere. It's already becoming embedded in the traditional financial system right before our eyes: through exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches, large and institutional investors accumulating outside retail markets so the price doesn't jump yet, and governments and private industry partnering with cryptocurrency projects left, right and centre.
Still, let's bring it back to the basics. You don't need to become a crypto expert. You don't need to “catch up”. You are right on time. You just need to start. Here's what I would do, now, if I were starting again:
1. Don't overthink it
Don't read 14 books or try to perfect a portfolio. Just sign up for a big-name crypto exchange (think Binance, BitOasis or Coinbase), do the standard know-your-customer process, and deposit an amount you'd be okay with losing, whatever that is for you. Buy a little Bitcoin. That's it.
The first buy is the first thing. One of my friends connected his exchange to his bank account months ago. He keeps saying if he “did” buy, he'd go big - like $10,000 (Dh36,729). But he hasn't. If he'd started small, he'd have something: crypto and a little more knowhow.
2. Let curiosity be your guide
Once you have skin in the game - even a little - it becomes real. You'll start noticing crypto news. You'll want to understand what's happening when your balance dips or jumps. Your reticular activation system - the part of your brain that tunes into things you've decided matter - kicks in. Suddenly, you'll be seeing crypto everywhere. And I promise, you will want to know more. And more.
3. Watch the bigger picture
Here's a tip I wish I'd understood earlier: follow the news about Bitcoin, not just the price. Last week, US CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis went on crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano's podcast and called Bitcoin “another tool in the toolbox” for America to position itself against countries like China.
Think about that for a second: the CIA sees crypto as a strategic geopolitical lever. At the same time, major institutions like BlackRock have been quietly stacking Bitcoin, with their ETFs becoming one of the top five holders in the world. Investment firms are recommending their clients get at least one or two per cent exposure, if not 10 per cent. Understand that scarcity of supply boosts value, and that there are only ever going to be 21 million Bitcoin. This is true for other crypto as well. If you're watching these signals - rather than reacting to scary price drops or hype waves - you get a clearer picture.
4. Don't rush. Just keep going
Once you're comfortable with your small weekly amount, maybe add to it. Maybe do that every week. Maybe you decide to allocate a small part of your actual investments.
Learn how to keep yourself safe doing basic things like protecting your passwords and keys, two-factor authentication, never accepting airdropped tokens, or engaging with people who DM you; getting a hardware wallet if you go deeper. And then just live with it. Read the emails your exchange sends. Listen to a podcast now and then. Start absorbing.
5. Understand where this Is going
We are heading into a future where you might be able to use Bitcoin and other cryptos as your bank: to protect yourself from currency fluctuations, to stake for interest income, to serve as collateral for mortgages and other loans. You'll pay those off while it grows. It sounds wild, but it's already happening in some corners. Don't wait until everyone around you is doing it and you feel like a numpty who missed the boat.
6. Remember: the first thing
I went to a yoga retreat once, and the teacher said something I'll never forget when some girls in the class were trying to do crazy poses: “You have to do the first thing. Before you do the second thing.” Sign up. Buy a little. Breathe. Let it be easy. Be the kind of person who learns by doing, not by overthinking.
Eventually, you'll be able to say: “Yeah, I've been in crypto for a while now”. And that - especially in this region where innovation moves fast - is increasingly looking like a very good place to be.
