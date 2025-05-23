Iran Condemns Fresh U.S. Sanctions Ahead Of Fifth Round Of Nuclear Talks

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, yesterday, strongly condemned the United States, for slapping new sanctions on individuals or entities providing Iran with certain construction-related materials.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, after the U.S. Department of State claimed in a statement on Wednesday that, it had found out that Iran's construction sector was being controlled“directly or indirectly” by the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and identified“10 additional strategic materials that Iran is using in connection with its nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programmes.”

According to the U.S. State Department, the newly identified materials include austenitic nickel-chromium alloy, magnesium ingots, sodium perchlorate, tungsten copper, and certain aluminum sheets and tubes.

Baghaei called the U.S. move“outrageous, unlawful and inhuman,” stressing,“The U.S. multi-layered sanctions and coercive measures against Iran, have all been calibrated to deprive each and every Iranian citizen of their basic human rights, and as such, these sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity.”

He added, the sanctions, which were announced ahead of the fifth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, cast further doubts on the U.S. willingness and seriousness for pursuing diplomacy.

Baghaei emphasised that, the Iranian nation was determined to remain“steadfast and strong in the face of such absurd animosity.”

The new sanctions come, as Iran and the United States have held four rounds of talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of U.S. sanctions since April, with the fifth round scheduled to be held in Rome.

Commenting on the fifth round of talks in another post on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's account on X, Baghaei announced the arrival of the Iranian negotiating team in Rome for the talks.– NNN-IRNA