Ministry Cracks Down On Illegal Landfill Transfers In Nationwide Inspection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through its Wildlife Development Department, has uncovered multiple violations involving the unauthorized transfer of landfill materials from unlicensed sites. The findings were the result of an extensive field inspection campaign across the country aimed at curbing the illegal exploitation of Qatar's natural resources.

The violations involved individuals and private entities who transported landfill without obtaining the necessary environmental permits.

Specialized inspection teams have referred all violators to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings, in accordance with Qatar's environmental laws. These regulations are designed to safeguard the nation's natural resources and ensure their sustainable use in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.



Doha Metro adjusts Metrolink, Metroexpress services for one day

Ministry arrests violator for cutting down wild trees Qatar records significant increase in captured mynah birds

Read Also

The Ministry affirms that this campaign is part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at strengthening environmental oversight, promoting legal compliance, and preserving the environmental balance across the country.

Authorities continue to urge the public and private sectors to adhere to environmental laws and to play an active role in supporting sustainable practices that protect Qatar's natural resources.