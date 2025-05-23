Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Police Arrest 44 People In Istanbul Municipality Corruption Probe


2025-05-23 03:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 23 (KUNA) -- The Turkish authorities detained 44 persons on Friday as part of expansive investigations into the corruption case involving Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.
The suspects include close associates of the suspended mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu - the presidential candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party, according to Anadolu Agency.
Imamoglu was arrested in March on corruption charges, including extortion, money laundering, irregularities concerning tenders and procurements, and aiding the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party. (end)
