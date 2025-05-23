403
US Forces Korea Denies Report Of Troop Drawdown
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 23 (KUNA) -- US Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday denied media reports that Washington is considering withdrawing thousands of its troops from South Korea.
Reports that the US Defense Department will reduce American troops in South Korea are not true, South Korea's public broadcaster KBS reported, citing a USFK statement.
"The US remains firmly committed to the defense of South Korea and we are looking forward to working with the incoming government officials to maintain and strengthen the iron clad alliance with South Korea," according to the statement.
Quoting defense officials familiar with the discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Pentagon is looking at plans to pull approximately 4,500 of the 28,500 US troops out of South Korea and redeploy them elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam.
Seoul's Defense Ministry said Friday that there have been no discussions at all between South Korea and the US regarding the withdrawal.
"The USFK, a key asset of the South Korea-US alliance, has contributed to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region by maintaining a strong combined defense posture with the South Korean military and deterring a North Korean invasion and provocations." the ministry said.
It added that South Korea will continue to cooperate with the US in that regard. (end)
