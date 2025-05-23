UAE: Motorists Fined, Vehicles Seized For Reckless Driving On Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road

Multiple vehicles have been seized by the Umm Al Quwain Police after motorists were found to be driving recklessly on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the authority said.

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command seized the vehicles and penalised the drivers for driving recklessly and endangering lives of other road users.

Colonel Ahmed Rashid Al Mazrouei, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, explained that the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command deals strictly with anyone who disregards traffic laws, noting that such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated, and deterrent legal action will be taken against perpetrators.

Captain Jassim Sultan, Director of the Traffic Follow-up and Control Branch, emphasised that this campaign is part of the department's ongoing efforts to raise the level of compliance with traffic rules and reduce dangerous behavior that threatens public safety. He called on drivers to abide by the laws and exercise responsibility while driving.