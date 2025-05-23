Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Sabyasachi For His Met Gala Debut

After making his Met Gala debut, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan thanked fashion designer Sabyasachi and his team for making him feel comfortable in a "space" that doesn't belong to him.

Khan wore an all-black creation by Sabyasachi for the night.

Sabyasachi created a black floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat was hand-canvassed, single-breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. Khan layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

Khan's friend and filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated him for his debut at the fashion event.

On collaborating with Khan, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."