MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2025 held

23.05.2025

MAX Automation SE: Ordinary General Meeting 2025 held

Hamburg, 23 May 2025 – MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588 ), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today held its Ordinary General Meeting 2025. With a representation of up to around 75% of the share capital, substantially all of the resolutions proposed by the management were approved by a large majority.

ABOUT MAX AUTOMATION SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Hamburg, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth and high cash flow companies operating in niche markets. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588).

