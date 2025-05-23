403
Doha Metro All Set For 2025 Amir Cup Final: Qatar Rail
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the Doha Metro is fully prepared to welcome and transport fans attending the 2025 Amir Cup Final, which will bring together Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa teams at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
Fans of both teams can directly access Khalifa International Stadium via Sport City Station on the Gold Line of the Metro, which is within walking distance of the stadium, a statement said Friday.
As part of its preparations to facilitate the movement of fans and visitors on match day, Qatar Rail will implement a station crowd management plan at Sport City until the end of the Metro service.
On Saturday, while Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services will run according to the regular schedule, several changes will be made to Metrolink and Metroexpress services. Metrolink route M311 will be shifted to Al Sudan Metro Station (Shelter 1), and route M317 to Al Aziziyah Metro Station (Shelter 2).
Metroexpress bookings to and from Sport City Station will be disabled, with the area instead served via Al Waab QLM station (Shelter 2).
Engineer Abdulla Saif al-Sulaiti, chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, said:“We look forward to welcoming Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan fans aboard Doha Metro during the 2025 Amir Cup Final, contributing to an exceptional match-day travel experience.
“In coordination with our partners from the relevant entities, we have developed a special operational plan for the event that will ensure smooth and convenient journeys for fans throughout the day.”
He added:“The Metro has become an integral part of the fan experience at major sports events. During the Amir Cup Final, we are fully committed to ensuring seamless crowd movement and prioritising the safety of all passengers across the network.”
As part of its efforts to facilitate crowd management and ensure a safe and reliable travel experience for its customers during major events, Qatar Rail is committed to installing wayfinding signage at key metro stations linked to these events.
Additionally, trained staff will be deployed to effectively manage the expected crowd flow, assist passengers proactively, and guide passengers within stations and trains, while also providing additional services for passengers with disabilities.
In line with Qatar Rail's continuous efforts to enhance the experience across the Metro network, fans will also be able to experience an exceptional shopping experience through a variety of retail outlets featuring both local and international brands. These include food and beverage services, mini-marts, pharmacies, sportswear retailers, and more.
Fans planning to attend the match via Doha Metro are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allowing enough amount of time before heading to Metro stations to enjoy the match vibes. For more information on the latest service updates regarding Metro and Tram services, fans are advised to visit Qatar Rail's official social media accounts, use the Qatar Rail mobile app, or contact the Customer Service Centre by calling 105.
