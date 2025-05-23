Applications Open May 15: PSEG Foundation To Award $1.2 Million To Community Nonprofits In New Jersey And Long Island

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG NewsRoom

NEWARK, N.J., May 23, 2025 /3BL/ - For the 11th year, the PSEG Foundation invites nonprofits to apply for funding that helps close critical gaps for New Jersey and Long Island communities, through its Neighborhood Partners Program (NPP). Beginning May 15, 2025, the NPP will accept applications for up to $1.2 million in grants ranging from $500 to $15,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

This year, the Foundation is encouraging more applications for programs that expand access to environmental sustainability and stewardship, as well as resources that support communities facing financial challenges. These resources include initiatives focused on basic needs such as food security, workforce development and training programs. Eligible organizations must submit applications by June 30.

Awardees will be selected based on demonstrated program effectiveness, depth, breadth and overall alignment with the PSEG Foundation strategic pillars: environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

“Over the years, our nonprofit partners have become more than collaborators - they're trusted friends,” said Calvin Ledford Jr., president, PSEG Foundation. “We know how hard it can be today for families to find good jobs, afford basic needs and build a better future. That's why we believe so strongly in working together - to help people find opportunities and make everyday life more affordable. The Neighborhood Partners Program is about investing in the people and organizations with a track record of making a real and ongoing difference. We're proud to support a shared commitment to a stronger future.”

Among other things, past grant recipients have leveraged funding to expand vital services, enhance community impact and overcome rising business costs:

America's Grow-A-Row , a longtime partner, distributed 3.6 million pounds of fresh produce to families facing food insecurity in 2024.

“The Neighborhood Partners Program has been instrumental to our mission. Without organizations like the PSEG Foundation, we couldn't grow the fruits and vegetables that are being utilized to feed families and positively impact their lives,” said Jackie Etter, Development & Marketing, America's Grow-A-Row.

Women's Center for Entrepreneurship's (WCEC) mission is to build communities by providing technical assistance to women and men to successfully own, operate and grow their small businesses, thereby investing financially, intellectually and emotionally in their community.

“The PSEG Foundation's support has been invaluable to the WCEC Women's Business Center, helping us equip business owners - including those reentering the workforce - with critical digital and business skills. Their partnership has strengthened our mission to empower and advance economic opportunity in our communities,” said Rana Shanawani, executive director, WCEC.

HomeFront Inc. mission is to end homelessness in Central New Jersey by harnessing the caring, resources and expertise of the community.

“The support the PSEG Foundation has provided to HomeFront has made so many important things possible: access to basic necessities like nutritious food and a safe place for families to rest their head at night, meaningful help to support families through healing and supportive services, and opportunities for young people to thrive and achieve their dreams,” said Sarah Steward, CEO, HomeFront Inc. “PSEG has been a partner in every way that counts: through their impactful advocacy, generous financial support, important community leadership, and countless hours hands-on volunteerism from their employees to literally do the work to build and support our region. Families in New Jersey are living happier, more fulfilling lives in more inclusive and equitable communities because of the incredible support the PSEG Foundation provides in our state.”

The Watershed Institute provides inquiry-based hands-on STEM education while encouraging schools in New Jersey to adopt sustainability efforts through the River Friendly Program.

“We are grateful to the PSEG Foundation for its steadfast support through the Supporting Sustainability in Communities Program. Their generosity has made a real difference -empowering The Watershed Institute to conduct stream cleanups, advancing vital river restoration work, and engaging hundreds of community members in protecting and restoring local waterways. Together, we are building healthier, more resilient environments for all,” said Jim Waltman , executive director, The Watershed Institute .

Organizations interested in applying can visit . Grant recipients will be announced on a rolling basis.

For questions about the program, please contact ... .

###

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company operating New Jersey's largest transmission and distribution utility, serving approximately 2.4 million electric and 1.9 million natural gas customers. PSEG also owns an independent fleet of 3,758 MW of carbon-free, baseload nuclear power generating units in NJ and PA. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG is a member of the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 17 consecutive years. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island ( ).

Contacts:

Media Relations: 973-430-7734