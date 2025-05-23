Major Developers Seals Strategic Construction Alliance With New System Engineering LLC For Al Marjan Island Project

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, May 2025– In a strategic move that reflects its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and future-facing development, Major Developers unveiled the appointment of New System Engineering LLC (NSE) as the main contractor for its upcoming luxury project, Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

This collaboration signifies more than a contractual milestone as it represents a convergence of shared values, industry depth, and a mutual vision to redefine the architectural narrative of Ras Al Khaimah's burgeoning coastline.

Boasted for structural excellence and meticulous project delivery, NSE, led by Imad Eddin Khalil, General Manager & Partner, has been a cornerstone in the UAE's engineering landscape for over two decades. Their portfolio spans transformative residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects, each marked by integrity, innovation, and adherence to the highest international standards.

For Major Developers, this partnership is an affirmation of its guiding philosophy: that enduring luxury is born out of trusted collaboration, technical rigour, and a relentless focus on detail. Under the stewardship of Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developers, the brand has carved a distinct position in the UAE's real estate sector, known for projects that not only command attention but also inspire confidence.

“In today's fast-evolving market, the true measure of a developer lies not just in what is built, but in how and with whom it is built,” commented Andrei Charapenak.“With New System Engineering, we've found a partner whose discipline, reputation, and culture of excellence echo our own. This collaboration marks an important chapter in our journey-one where quality is not a goal but a guarantee.”

Set against the panoramic backdrop of Al Marjan Island, this development promises to be a benchmark in design, livability, and construction finesse. From master planning to execution, every facet will reflect the hallmarks of precision, aesthetic harmony, and enduring value.

The signing also signals the start of an exciting new phase for Major Developers, as it continues to solidify its presence in the Northern Emirates of the UAE.

A new project in RAK Central is already on the horizon, poised to further Major Developers' vision of creating urban experiences that are both aspirational and sustainable.

As the landscape of Ras Al Khaimah evolves, Major Developers remains at the forefront of crafting legacies, one landmark at a time.