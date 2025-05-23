403
Saudia Cargo Crowned "Air Cargo Operator of the Year" and "Digital Transformation Project of the Year" at Inaugural Logistics Middle East Saudi Awards
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in the Kingdom, was crowned "Air Cargo Operator of the Year" and "Digital Transformation Project of the Year" at the inaugural "Saudi Logistics Awards 2025" held last night. The awards, organized by Logistics Middle East, recognize excellence in the region's supply chain and logistics sectors. The awards ceremony took place in Riyadh, with the attendance of leading figures and decision-makers in the logistics sector regionally.
The "Air Cargo Operator of the Year" award, an "Editor's Choice," recognized Saudia Cargo's exceptional performance in operational efficiency, capacity growth, and service quality. The "Digital Transformation Project of the Year" award acknowledged Saudia Cargo's commitment to innovation, exemplified by its transformative Digital Dashboard, which provides critical insights into performance and cargo tracking.
Engineer Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive both awards. This dual recognition reflects our team's dedication to excellence in all aspects of our business, from operational efficiency to technological innovation. Our strategy aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, and we will continue our role as a vital national enabler, investing in our talent, network, and technology to provide an efficient and safe logistics experience."
This award culminates a series of major achievements for Saudia Cargo, including a 13% growth in total cargo volume driven by a 14% rise in exports, a 92% operational accuracy rate, and a 154% surge in volume from strategic expansion in China. Reinforcing its commitment to excellence, the company launched a new customer portal, boosted digital support, and earned a strong NPS of 47, powered by tools like its Digital Dashboard. Saudia Cargo also met ICS2 import compliance and continues to invest in automation and AI to enhance cargo handling, route optimization, and overall operational efficiency.
This award underscores Saudia Cargo's pivotal role in enabling the national logistics sector, contributing to the Kingdom's position as a regional hub and accelerating supply chain transformation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Saudia Cargo continues its growth in 2025 by expanding its fleet, enhancing digital capabilities, and forging new partnerships, aiming to double cargo volume, strengthen its presence in key markets, and develop an integrated air cargo system.
About Saudia Cargo:
Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.
With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.
Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.
Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.
