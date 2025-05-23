Amazon Pay Competitor Profile 2025: A Journey From 'Pay With Amazon' To A Leading Payment Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Amazon Pay, a leading payment solution that lets users purchase products on partner websites using saved Amazon credentials. Launched in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, Amazon Pay offers in-store, online, and peer-to-peer payments, plus credit and loan services. Discover in-depth insights into its offerings, competitive landscape, and strategic milestones.

Amazon Pay, originally launched in 2007 as Pay with Amazon, was rebranded in 2017 to its current incarnation. This innovative solution empowers users to make payments on third-party partner merchant websites and apps, utilizing payment methods stored in their Amazon profile. In the United States, Amazon Pay facilitates transactions with major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Diners Club, and JCB. For users in India, it extends functionality to adding funds to an Amazon Pay balance for merchant payments and bill settlements.

Expanding beyond online transactions, Amazon Pay entered the realm of credit and loan services. A significant partnership with ICICI Bank in October 2018 brought forth a Visa-branded credit card tailored for Amazon customers. Another substantial development was the launch of Smart Stores in India in June 2020, allowing merchants to create digital storefronts. Customers could conveniently scan store QR codes through the Amazon app to view product offerings and complete purchases using Amazon Pay.

In April 2022, Amazon unveiled the Buy with Prime feature, which allows Prime members to enjoy streamlined checkout on merchant sites using their Amazon Prime credentials and Amazon Pay. Furthermore, in July 2024, Amazon Pay integrated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, enhancing commuter convenience by facilitating online booking and digital QR code ticket generation through its platform.

Amazon Pay, rebranded in 2017, originated as Pay with Amazon in 2007.

In July 2017, launched Amazon Pay Places for in-store payments via the Amazon app in the US.

April 2019 saw the introduction of P2P money transfers in India via UPI on Android.

April 2024 marked a collaboration with Stripe, expanding Amazon Pay's acceptance through the Stripe platform. Plans to launch a standalone payment app in India by March 2025, currently operating through the main Amazon app.

