Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bloom Consulting Services Launches Azure Devsecops Services To Help Businesses Build Secure Software From Day One

Bloom Consulting Services Launches Azure Devsecops Services To Help Businesses Build Secure Software From Day One


2025-05-23 09:06:25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nagpur, 23-May-2025 - Bloom Consulting Services, a leader in cloud and DevOps innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its new Azure DevSecOps Services, designed to help organizations embed security into every stage of their software development lifecycle.

In today's digital world, speed and security must go hand in hand. With the new Azure DevSecOps Services, Bloom Consulting Services ensures that businesses don't have to choose between rapid development and strong protection.

“Security should never be an afterthought,” said Manish Gidwani, CEO at Bloom Consulting Services. Our DevSecOps approach makes sure that every code change is safe, from the first line to the final release.

Key benefits of Bloom's Azure DevSecOps Services include:

Automated security checks integrated into the development pipeline

Continuous monitoring for vulnerabilities

Fast, secure code deployments with real-time threat detection

Seamless integration with Azure DevOps tools and workflows

By combining development (Dev), security (Sec), and operations (Ops), Bloom helps businesses create a secure, stable, and scalable foundation for modern software development.

With expert teams and proven best practices, Bloom Consulting Services makes it easy for businesses to adopt Azure DevSecOps strategies, no deep technical background required.

Our services are built to protect without slowing you down, added Manish Gidwani. With Bloom, you can innovate faster, safer, and smarter.

To learn how Azure DevSecOps Services from Bloom Consulting Services can help protect your software and your business, visit or contact their security experts today.

About Bloom Consulting Services
Bloom Consulting Services is a trusted provider of cloud, security, and DevOps solutions. With a focus on Azure DevSecOps Services, Bloom helps businesses of all sizes build fast, secure, and reliable software in today's rapidly evolving digital environment.

Company :-Bloom Consulting Services

User :- Nancy Srivastava

Email :...

Url :- azure-devops-containerization-services


MENAFN23052025003198003206ID1109587498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search