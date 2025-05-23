Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


King Of Netherlands Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

2025-05-23 09:05:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azernews , the letter reads:

" His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The celebration of your National Day gives me an opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan."

