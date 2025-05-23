Rector Of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University Congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
According to Azernews , the letter reads:
Esteemed First Vice-President Mehriban khanum,
Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration, and allow me to extend my congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, on behalf of the staff of Sechenov University and myself.
Your extensive efforts for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, your deep commitment to humanitarian values, and your outstanding contributions to the development of healthcare, education, and culture have earned you sincere recognition on the international stage. Under your leadership, significant social initiatives that strengthen the country's spiritual potential are being implemented. I would especially like to acknowledge your substantial contributions to the advancement of medical science and practice, as well as your support for programs aimed at improving public health.
Please accept my best wishes for good health, well-being, and continued success in your high mission. May Azerbaijan continue to reach new heights under the banner of peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Petr Glybochko
Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, academician of Russian Academy of Sciences, professor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment