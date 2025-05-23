Rector Of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University Congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

MENAFN - AzerNews) Petr Glybochko, Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, has sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews , the letter reads:

Esteemed First Vice-President Mehriban khanum,

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration, and allow me to extend my congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, on behalf of the staff of Sechenov University and myself.

Your extensive efforts for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, your deep commitment to humanitarian values, and your outstanding contributions to the development of healthcare, education, and culture have earned you sincere recognition on the international stage. Under your leadership, significant social initiatives that strengthen the country's spiritual potential are being implemented. I would especially like to acknowledge your substantial contributions to the advancement of medical science and practice, as well as your support for programs aimed at improving public health.

Please accept my best wishes for good health, well-being, and continued success in your high mission. May Azerbaijan continue to reach new heights under the banner of peace and progress.

Sincerely,

Petr Glybochko

Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, academician of Russian Academy of Sciences, professor