TCL Launches 2025 QD-Mini LED TV Lineup In The UAE, Ushering In A New Era Of Premium Large-Screen Entertainment

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)TCL Electronics, the Global No.1 Mini LED TV Brand, has officially unveiled its 2025 lineup of QD-Mini LED televisions in the UAE, introducing the region to its most advanced range of large-screen TVs to date. The new product lineup includes the C6K, C7K, C8K, and X11K series-each designed to deliver unmatched performance in brightness, colour range, sound quality, and design.

The launch marks a major step forward in TCL's mission to combine cutting-edge technology with accessible luxury, further solidifying its leadership in the large-screen television segment. With QD-Mini LED technology at its core, this new generation of displays offers significantly improved contrast, refined dimming precision, and ultra-wide colour gamut, making it a compelling choice for both everyday viewers and home cinema enthusiasts.

“With this new lineup, we are delivering on our promise to elevate the viewing experience across every dimension-from picture clarity to audio immersion and design excellence,” said Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Middle East and Africa.“These QD-Mini LED TVs are not only about what you see on screen. They reflect TCL's broader commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and bringing meaningful value to consumers across the region.”

Each series in the 2025 range brings distinct advantages. The C6K blends affordability and performance, delivering QD-Mini LED clarity with 144Hz native refresh rate and ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system. The C7K steps up with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and over 2,800 local dimming zones for a superior cinematic experience. The C8K pushes boundaries with virtually zero borders, up to 5,000 nits brightness, and the WHVA CrystalGlow panel. At the top of the range, the X11K offers up to 14,112 dimming zones, HDR 6500 nits, and the industry's most advanced All-Domain Halo Control Technology.

These models also feature premium design choices such as ultra-slim profiles, matte screens for reflection-free viewing (on 85' and 98' models), and wall-friendly mounting options, ensuring that form meets function.

TCL is unveiling this range through a curated hands-on experience at the TCL Studio, a purpose-built showcase in Dubai designed to give media, influencers, and retail partners an immersive first look at its QD-Mini LED technologies. The TCL Studio also highlights how the brand's innovations enhance every kind of content consumption, from gaming and sports to cinematic storytelling.