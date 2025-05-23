Azerbaijan Assumes Presidency Of International Transport Forum Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has officially taken over the presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF) 2025 during the annual summit held in Leipzig, Germany. The presidency was handed over from Chile to Azerbaijan for the 2025–2026 term, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan's election to this role was confirmed by unanimous agreement among ITF member states in 2023 - marking the first time Azerbaijan has assumed the presidency of the organization.

Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating that the presidency is not just a formal responsibility, but a reflection of Azerbaijan's long-term commitment to modernizing transport systems:“This presidency for Azerbaijan is not just a task, but a continuation of extensive efforts to promote more innovative, greener and more connected transport systems.”

He added that transportation is more than physical infrastructure:“We know that transport is not only infrastructure, but also a tool for economic development, regional cooperation and social inclusion.”

The International Transport Forum, with 69 member countries, is one of the world's leading platforms for shaping global transport policy. Azerbaijan has been a full member of the organization since 1998. Since its inception in 2008, the annual ITF Summit has served as a critical venue for dialogue among policymakers, industry leaders, and experts on the future of transportation.