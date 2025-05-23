Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Bosnia Discuss Military Coop, Regional Stability


2025-05-23 08:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Salah Al-Bannai met on Friday with Bosnian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Zukan Helez to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
According to a statement by Kuwait's Embassy, the meeting was held at the Ministry of Defense, where both sides discussed military cooperation, as Ambassador Al-Bannai praised the country's notable progress in military.
The talks also covered the implementation of existing bilateral agreements and the importance of encouraging mutual visits between military delegations to deepen joint collaboration.
The two officials exchanged views on current developments in the Western Balkans and the broader impact of global tensions on regional stability, emphasizing the shared commitment of both nations to advancing peace and security. (end)
