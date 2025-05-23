Caroline Garcia Announces Retirement, Set For Farewell At French Open
“Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye,” Garcia wrote.“After 15 years competing at the highest level, and more than 25 years putting pretty much every second of my life into it, I feel ready to start a new chapter.”
Garcia has been a prominent figure in women's tennis for more than a decade. A winner of 11 WTA singles titles and two French Open doubles titles, she has represented France with pride and passion throughout her journey.
One of the biggest highlights of her career came in 2022, when she won the season-ending WTA Finals, defeating some of the top names in the sport. That same year, she teamed up with Kristina Mladenovic to win her second French Open doubles title.
Her best Grand Slam singles result came at the 2022 US Open, where the 31-year-old Gardia reached the semifinals. Currently ranked 145th in the world, Garcia acknowledged that the decision to retire was not easy, but one she feels ready for.
“My tennis journey hasn't always been easy,” she said.“Since my early days, tennis has been much more than just winning or losing. It's been love or hate. Happiness or anger. But now it's time for something else. My body and my personal goals need it,” she wrote in her post.
Despite her retirement announcement, Garcia made it clear that her journey isn't over just yet. She will compete in a few more tournaments, starting with Roland Garros, where she will receive a warm send-off from the French crowd she has inspired for years.
