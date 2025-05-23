Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Founder Encourages Graduates To Consider Trade Schools, Apprenticeships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "A series of international trade agreements that moved factories abroad, a stigma against blue-collar workers and authority figures pushing college over trade school motivated young people to steer clear of the skilled trades," said Rooter Hero CEO John Akhoian. "That led a whole generation into believing there was either no future in the trades or that you could not earn a living wage as an HVAC technician or plumber. Neither of those myths are true, and we should do a better job of explaining that to graduating seniors."

As more high school graduates opted to go to universities in the 1970s, the cost of attending college also began its steep incline. Beginning in the late 1980s and continuing today, the price tag of a college degree has skyrocketed so much that most students are forced to take out thousands of dollars in student loans to get an education.

Akhoian said that many careers also require a bachelor's or master's degree, which means four to six years in school, while most trade schools take only 18 to 24 months to graduate.

"That means that you can get started on your career-and start earning a paycheck-earlier in life," he said. "If you get an apprenticeship, you can even earn a living while you learn. These jobs are also stable and pay well. Plumbing and HVAC jobs cannot be outsourced or moved to another part of the country."

Akhoian personally knows the benefits of choosing a career in the skilled trades industries at a young age. When he was a teenager, his father died, leaving Akhoian with the arduous task of providing for his family. With no skills to lean on, the Rooter Hero founder became an apprentice plumber at 17 years old, where he learned the ropes before starting his first plumbing company at 19 years old.

"The trades are great careers that workers can take pride in," he said. "If you like working with your hands, solving problems and want to start a lucrative career quickly, you can't go wrong by choosing to be a plumber, an HVAC technician or an electrician."

For more information about Rooter Hero, visit or call them at (800) 616-6096.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air