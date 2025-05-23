Money20/20 Unveils Global Powerhouse Jury For Inaugural Money Awards

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Distinguished Global Leaders to Judge Transformative Innovation in Fintech

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - Money20/20 , the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, today announced its inaugural jury for The Money Awards, featuring an unprecedented assembly of distinguished leaders from across the global financial technology ecosystem from traditional banks, fintechs, neobanks, venture capitalists, and the world's most influential brands. The jury represents in-depth knowledge and expertise from around the world spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Middle-East and Africa, reinforcing the awards' position as the definitive global benchmark for fintech excellence.The jury lineup for The Money Awards are:Joanne Hannaford, Chief Information Officer & Chief Product Officer Corporate Bank, Deutsche BankAnnerie Vreugdenhil, Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking, ABN AMRO N.V.Elizabeth Jimenez, Senior Vice President, Strategic Risk, CitiGlauber Mota, CEO, RevolutJohn Piazza, Head of Product, Newline by Fifth ThirdJuliana Binatti Motta, Founder & Chief Product Officer, PismoLukasz Strozek, Chief Technology Officer, LendingClubNobutake Suzuki, President & CEO, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder & Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc.Lynn Martin, President, NYSE GroupManolo Snchez, CEO, Adelante Ventures LLCNico Kersten, CEO & Managing Director, Mercedes pay GmbHSuzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPalTim Shen, CEO, LianLian GlobalHoward R. Fields, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, MastercardBrigette Korney, Global Head of Risk, AdyenCamilla Bullock, CEO, Emerging Payments Association AsiaMeron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer, CheckoutNeetika Bansal, Head of Money Management & Crypto, StripeOlugbenga Agboola, Founder & CEO, Flutterwave Inc.Pebbles Sy, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, GCashPrajit Nanu, CEO, NiumTheresa Gongora, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions, Global Payments, Inc.Anthony Thomas, Managing Director, FinTech, Delivery HeroJose Antonio Murillo, CEO, RappiCardJoyce Lim, Director of Global Payments, Expedia GroupMariette Ferreira, Chief Marketing Officer, PPROMohammed Alzubi, Founder & Managing Partner, Nama VenturesRanjit Sarai, VP Digital & Ecosystem, Canada, Western UnionSarah Kocianski, CEO, FinTech WalesSuvo Sarkar, Host, Money Majlis podcast, Founder & CEO, 3D AdvisoryChetan Puttagunta, General Partner, BenchmarkAnnie Guo, CEO, SilkpayMareme Dieng, Partner, 500 GlobalMariel Vasquez, Head of Innovation & Growth, HSBC MexicoMark Fiorentino, Partner, Bain Capital VenturesNoam Inbar, Partner, Viola FintechSteph Choo, General Partner, PortageVicky Bindra, CEO, TruliooVishnu Acharya, Head of Strategy, M&A, Investments, Razorpay'The Money Awards Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for recognizing transformative innovation across the fintech ecosystem caliber and diversity of our jury panel reflects the truly global nature of financial innovation,' said Grania Chesterton, Vice President of Awards at Money20/20. 'By bringing together voices from established financial capitals and emerging fintech hubs, we're ensuring that The Money Awards recognize excellence that transcends geographical boundaries and represents the future of finance on a truly global scale.'Jurors will evaluate submissions through a transparent and impartial process that includes online reviews followed by in-person deliberations at Money20/20 USA. The winners will be announced live at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas in October, ensuring global recognition.Winners will receive a bespoke trophy and benefit from year-round visibility through Money20/20's platforms, including exclusive speaking opportunities, media exposure, investor visibility, and networking at Money20/20 shows worldwide. Entries are open now and are live until the 29th of July.For more information about The Money Awards, visit --a-

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025)in Amsterdam (3-5 June 2025), in Riyadh ( 15-17 September 2025), and in Las Vegas (26-29 October 2025). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Informa Festivals. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We're Where Money Does Business. Follow Money20/20 on



X for show developments and updates. You can also find us on



LinkedIn at Money20/20.



Money20/20

Share