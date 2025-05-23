Money20/20 Unveils Global Powerhouse Jury For Inaugural Money Awards
The jury lineup for The Money Awards are:
Banking Award Jury President:
Joanne Hannaford, Chief Information Officer & Chief Product Officer Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank
Jury Members:
Annerie Vreugdenhil, Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking, ABN AMRO N.V.
Elizabeth Jimenez, Senior Vice President, Strategic Risk, Citi
Glauber Mota, CEO, Revolut
John Piazza, Head of Product, Newline by Fifth Third
Juliana Binatti Motta, Founder & Chief Product Officer, Pismo
Lukasz Strozek, Chief Technology Officer, LendingClub
Nobutake Suzuki, President & CEO, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.
Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder & Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc.
Diamond Award Jury President:
Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group
Jury Members:
Manolo Snchez, CEO, Adelante Ventures LLC
Nico Kersten, CEO & Managing Director, Mercedes pay GmbH
Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal
Tim Shen, CEO, LianLian Global
Payments Award Jury President:
Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Mastercard
Jury Members:
Brigette Korney, Global Head of Risk, Adyen
Camilla Bullock, CEO, Emerging Payments Association Asia
Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer, Checkout
Neetika Bansal, Head of Money Management & Crypto, Stripe
Olugbenga Agboola, Founder & CEO, Flutterwave Inc.
Pebbles Sy, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, GCash
Prajit Nanu, CEO, Nium
Theresa Gongora, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions, Global Payments, Inc.
Partnerships & Strategic Alliance Award Jury President:
Anthony Thomas, Managing Director, FinTech, Delivery Hero
Jury Members:
Jose Antonio Murillo, CEO, RappiCard
Joyce Lim, Director of Global Payments, Expedia Group
Mariette Ferreira, Chief Marketing Officer, PPRO
Mohammed Alzubi, Founder & Managing Partner, Nama Ventures
Ranjit Sarai, VP Digital & Ecosystem, Canada, Western Union
Sarah Kocianski, CEO, FinTech Wales
Suvo Sarkar, Host, Money Majlis podcast, Founder & CEO, 3D Advisory
Startup Award Jury President:
Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner, Benchmark
Jury Members:
Annie Guo, CEO, Silkpay
Mareme Dieng, Partner, 500 Global
Mariel Vasquez, Head of Innovation & Growth, HSBC Mexico
Mark Fiorentino, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures
Noam Inbar, Partner, Viola Fintech
Steph Choo, General Partner, Portage
Vicky Bindra, CEO, Trulioo
Vishnu Acharya, Head of Strategy, M&A, Investments, Razorpay
'The Money Awards Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for recognizing transformative innovation across the fintech ecosystem caliber and diversity of our jury panel reflects the truly global nature of financial innovation,' said Grania Chesterton, Vice President of Awards at Money20/20. 'By bringing together voices from established financial capitals and emerging fintech hubs, we're ensuring that The Money Awards recognize excellence that transcends geographical boundaries and represents the future of finance on a truly global scale.'
Jurors will evaluate submissions through a transparent and impartial process that includes online reviews followed by in-person deliberations at Money20/20 USA. The winners will be announced live at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas in October, ensuring global recognition.
Winners will receive a bespoke trophy and benefit from year-round visibility through Money20/20's platforms, including exclusive speaking opportunities, media exposure, investor visibility, and networking at Money20/20 shows worldwide. Entries are open now and are live until the 29th of July.
About Money20/20
Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025)in Amsterdam (3-5 June 2025), in Riyadh ( 15-17 September 2025), and in Las Vegas (26-29 October 2025). Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Informa Festivals.
X for show developments and updates. You can also find us on
LinkedIn at Money20/20.
